The talents of 206 Special Olympics athletes will be on full display during the two-day Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games in Dubuque, Iowa, on Monday and Tuesday.

The 35th edition of the Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games will feature athletes competing in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, figure skating, speed skating, and snowshoeing.

“Special Olympics Iowa is excited for the Winter Games and the opportunity it gives athletes to showcase their winter sports skills,” says Special Olympics Iowa President and CEO John Kliegl. “There is extra excitement around this year’s Winter Games because we are bringing back speed skating and figure skating, which we didn’t get to have last year. I invite everyone to come out and cheer on the athletes.”

The Grand Harbor Resort, Sundown Mountain, Camp Albrecht Acres, and Dubuque Ice Arena will host various competitions and activities throughout the two-day competition, a news release says.

The Winter Games will officially kick off with the Opening Ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the Grand River Center Exhibit Hall B. The ceremony includes the Parade of Athletes and the lighting of the Flame of Hope. Local law enforcement will play a special role in the lighting of the Flame of Hope.

Preliminary competition will begin Monday, with time trials for snowshoeing beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Camp Albrecht Acres. Starting at 1 p..m. are speed skating preliminaries at Dubuque Ice Arena, as well as the alpine and cross-country skiing assessments and time trials at Sundown Mountain. Competitions will continue through Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

About Special Olympics Iowa

Special Olympics Iowa provides high-quality training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in all 99 counties of Iowa. Twenty-one Olympic-style sports are offered to more than 14,500 athletes and Unified partners year-round. Through Special Olympics’ athletic, health, school, and leadership programs, individuals with intellectual disabilities reach their full potential and experience inclusion in their communities every day. Engage with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Learn more here.