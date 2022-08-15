Speeding Movers, LLC will host a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 to celebrate their new location at 490 19th Street in East Moline.

An Open House will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place at 1:30. Guests will be treated to appetizers and a free raffle.

Speeding Movers LLC is a Jaimes-Razon family business founded in November 2018. They expanded to a new commercial location in East Moline in March 2022. Within those growing years, Speeding Movers has successfully grown from a home-based business with one truck to a small fleet of trucks and a commercial office site, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release.

Speeding Movers provides moving and packing services to the greater Quad Cities area. Their mission is to provide an affordable and professional moving experience with the best customer service.

They offer local and long-distance moves for commercial or residential customers. Their office is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information about the company can be found on their website HERE.

.