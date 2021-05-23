Speeding vehicle hits car in downtown area early Sunday

A car that came flying down Harrison Street about 12:15 a.m. Sunday rammed into a car pulling out out of a parking space in the 300 block of Harrison Street in Davenport.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous told Local 4 News, only station at the scene, that the vehicle, which kept going after the impact, “had to be going 80 mph.”

The bumper of the car that was struck flew off into the street upon impact, and someone kicked it out of the roadway.

We do not know whether anyone was arrested in connection with the incident.