Get into the spooky spirit with the Girl Scouts at Halloweekend!

Families are invited to take a hayrack ride, make caramel apples, brave the spooky haunted trails and tent-n-treat at Halloweekend on October 21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Camp Liberty, 4415 295th Street in New Liberty, Iowa. Kids don’t need to be members of Girl Scouts to take part.

(All photos courtesy GSEIWI)

Participants can take part in traditional Halloween activities with a camp twist and find adventure by buying tickets for camp activities, like scaling the climbing wall, flying through the trees on the zip line, hitting a bullseye at the archery range, and going for pony rides around the arena. Local food trucks will be on hand to feed hungry families.

Advance registration is encouraged; sign up by clicking here. Families should register online to choose add-ons and pick timeslots for popular camp activities. Walk-ins can attend, but there will be an increase in ticket prices.

For more information, call the Girl Scout Office at (563) 823-9940 with questions.