Niabi Zoo is celebrating Halloween and wants you to visit the animals dressed in your favorite costume.

Goody bags will be handed out to the first 100 guests and a Naibi Zoo bracelet for the first 300 in both the morning and afternoon sessions.

Visitors can watch the animals receive holiday themed enrichment training and items throughout the day at the zoo.

Visit the Niabi Zoo website to buy tickets, get more information about the zoo and COVID-19 safety guidelines.