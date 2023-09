Spend your holidays at the Vibrant Arena with your favorite pro wrestling superstars at the WWE Live Holiday Tour on Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 15 here or at Ticketmaster.

(Vibrant Arena)

World heavyweight champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins will be at the show, along with the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, women’s world champion Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, United States champion Rey Mysterio, The New Day and many more.

Card is subject to change