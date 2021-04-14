Sperry man arrested for ‘lascivious acts with a child’

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Albert Crews, 72, of Sperry, Iowa, on Tuesday for lascivious acts with a child.

On August 18, 2020, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a sexual assault that had taken place in the 9000 block of Sperry Road between 2015 and 2018.

The victim, a child under the age of 12, reported being inappropriately touched by Crews.

After an investigation, Crews was arrested and charged with the Class C felony of lascivious acts with a child.