The City of Bettendorf is continuing to deal with chalking issues that are clouding the water at Splash Landing. They have been working with the painting contractor who was hired to paint the water attraction to mitigate the concerns, but the chalking issues with the paint have persisted. As a result, Splash Landing will have to operate in a limited capacity for the safety of the public.

Until further notice, swim lessons, lap swims, Learn to Swim classes, and previously booked private rentals will continue as scheduled. Open public swimming times are postponed until further notice.

The city appreciates the community’s patience as they work to resolve the situation.