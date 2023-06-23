Muscatine Parks and Recreation announced the Splash Pad at Taylor Park will be closed to the public on Wednesday, June 28 for maintenance.

Taylor Park Splash Pad (City of Muscatine)

According to a release, the contractor will be testing and adjusting the features to prevent overspray and installing in-ground spray extensions as part of the maintenance procedure. The Splash Pad at Taylor Park, located at 1803 Angle St, Muscatine, is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 29, weather permitting, once all maintenance issues have been resolved. Park hours are 5:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., and there is no facility supervision. Parents and guardians are reminded they are responsible for supervising their children while at the property.

