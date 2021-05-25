Split-second decisions call for special-response unit training

Anything can drastically change in a person’s life in just a matter of seconds. That’s why law-enforcement agencies put emphasis on simulations and training.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office recently held its special-response unit training. They went through many scenarios — including responding to a call for a wounded officer.

Major Shawn Roth says they have to prepare for anything because the life of law enforcement can be unpredictable.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office held its special response unit training going through many scenarios that the team could endure.

“There’s hostage rescue scenario training or an active shooter,” Roth said. “Anything that requires a little bit more training or ask that maybe some special equipment be used.”

Among the special equipment used are smoke grenades, flash bangs, long rifles, as well as other vehicles like the tactical unit used for intimidation and a mobile shield. One of the many goals with all the training that deputies go through is forcing them to think first before reacting.

“They’re going to make split-second decisions,” Roth said. “We completely understand that. But what ahead of time can we do to make sure that we’re not just running blindly into a situation.”

Deputies need to think on the fly, but in some situations, emotions can run high — especially when there is a deputy or officer who is injured.

“How do we get them rescued as quickly and efficiently as possible without risking the lives of more people?” Roth asked. “Looking at if we have someone who has been injured in some way, we still have an active threat at the scene, maybe we’re looking at life saving techniques and how do we get there without having to exchange gunfire with somebody.”

Roth says the days of barging into buildings are mostly over because they want to evaluate the situation first, but there are special instances where they need to break in.

“If it’s an active shooter, we have to go in,” he said. “We have to stop the threat and because we know if it’s an active shooter then lives are on the line.”