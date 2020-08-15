Spoiled food disposal site in Clinton after Monday’s storm

Food that went bad in Clinton during Monday’s storm won’t have to wait for garbage collection.

City leaders opened a disposal site at the Ericksen Center to help people get rid of the food that didn’t survive.

People were able to drive through and allow Public Works to pick up their spoiled food from their trunks and dispose of it.

The free disposal was held Friday morning and wrapped up around 3:30 in the afternoon.

Clinton’s Mayor Scott Maddasion says it’s a way to help people impacted by the storm after many days without power.

“So it’s not sitting in their yard waste buckets or in their trash cans, and then the city is going to dispose of that for them,” says Maddasion.

For Clinton resident Mary Beth Smith, the last few days have been tough. She has been without power since Monday afternoon.

“I had a refrigerator full of things, and of course, they’re not good anymore. It’s kind of a shame, but what can you do?” says Smith.

She says she had to throw out hundreds of dollars worth of groceries, which is disappointing, but she says she’s grateful for the city for the help in disposing it all.

“Otherwise, I’d have to put this in the trash in my yard, and the whole neighborhood would smell bad. It’s really nice to be able to just bring it here and get rid of it totally,” says Smith.

Friday was the last day for the disposal site.

Garbage service will run as usual for anyone who missed it.