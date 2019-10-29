Spoiling your cat on National Cat Day

Colder weather brings an increase in cats brought to the shelter at Kings Harvest Pet Rescue.

The reminder comes on National Cat Day.

The shelter wants people to treat their pets with a little extra love on the holiday.

“Love your cats,” said Elizabeth Corn, vet technician. “They love the attention, you know, go buy them an extra treat, you know, give them a little bit of extra wet cat food that day. They really are the best companions.”

Corn said the colder temperatures make for more cats on the streets being brought to their shelter.

“If you have like an outside cat colony, just build them a warm house for the winter and be sure that you feed them and they’re usually fine.”