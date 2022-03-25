The TBK Bank Sports Complex announced its debut of a new kind of event for kids to get active this summer.

Beginning Monday, June 13, the sports complex will host Summer Sports Camps for children ages 6 to 12.

The eight-week-long sessions will run until Friday, Aug. 5.

Weekly cost is $100 per morning/afternoon camper, $190 per all day camper, $80 per sibling morning/afternoon camper and $150 for sibling all day camper.

“Each week, campers will have the option to experience a variety of sports, play games, develop sportsmanship and even learn about nutrition needed to build healthy bodies,” a news release says. “Morning and afternoon TBK Bank Sports Complex summer camp sessions will have anywhere from 15 to 30 unique activities throughout the week. Some of these activities will include soccer, cornhole, bowling, basketball, Athlete U training, sand volleyball and even laser tag!”

Other activities are baseball/softball, pickleball, flag football, TBK Bank Entertainment Center activities, scavenger hunt and many more.

Dave Stow, CEO of TBK Bank Sports Complex, ensure kids will have a ball at these new summer camps.

“We’re excited to offer this opportunity to the community,” said Stow. “Our sport camps are designed for kids to develop a variety of skills, compete in healthy environments and, most importantly, have a lot of fun.”

More details, including registration, can be found here.