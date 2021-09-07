Sports history comes alive: Enjoy free game of vintage football Saturday

Vintage football will return Saturday to the Quad Cities with a game in Douglas Park, Rock Island.

Simon Herrera and Luke Shatek are the organizers of the event co-hosted by Rock Island Parks and Recreation. The game will celebrate the pro football history at Douglas Park, in Rock Island and the surrounding Quad City area.

Teams will wear custom-designed replica jerseys, replica leather helmets and will use a 1920s-style melon football.

Admission is free. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets and grab a spot near the field, as spectators did in the 1920s.

Gates will open at noon. Among the features will be a youth football kick and Throw and Go Skills Challenge, organized by Rock Island Parks and Recreation.

At 1 p.m., the vintage teams will take the field to warm up and run through some practice plays. Team/player introductions will begin at 2 p.m.

The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and last about two hours. Games will proceed rain or shine.

QC football history

Rock Island and Moline were home to several amateur, semi-pro and professional football organizations dating as far back as the early 1900s. Teams selected to represent the era are the Rock Island Independents and the Moline Universal Tractors. Both teams existed in 1920 but they never played each other.

Additionally, George Halas, Curly Lambeau and Jim Thorpe played their first NFL games in Douglas Park.

