Sports supply store kick-starts initiative to restore K-9 program

The Rock Falls Police Department has received a donation from Rigler’s Sports Supply in Rock Falls to kick off the fundraising efforts to re-start the RFPD K-9 program. Because of the overwhelming response and larger than anticipated donation, the Rock Falls Police Department (with the blessing of Rigler’s Sports) will donate $1,000 from that donation to the family of fallen Sterling Fire Captain Garrett Ramos. (contributed photo.)

On Tuesday, the Rock Falls City Council adopted a resolution allowing the Police Department to solicit community donations to re-start the department’s K-9 program.

On Thursday, the Rock Falls Police Department accepted a $5,563 donation from Rigler’s Sports Supply in Rock Falls to support the effort, a news release says. The donation kicked off the fundraising efforts to re-start the program.

Because of the overwhelming response and larger than anticipated donation, the Rock Falls Police Department (with the blessing of Rigler’s Sports) will donate $1,000 from that donation to the family of fallen Sterling Fire Captain Garrett Ramos, the release says.

The police department wants a trained police dog to “bolster our capability to detect and intercept illegal narcotics in our community and to attack the illegal trafficking of narcotics and related crimes,” the release says.

Rock Falls Police last had a K-9 in service in 2017.

In addition to community donations, the department also seeks state and federal grant funding for the program. The department already has been awarded a discount of 50% off the cost of a dog and the training of a handler, a value of $4000 – $5000, by FM K-9 Training Center of Berrien Center, Mich., the release says.

Members of the Rock Falls Police Department Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #215 will conduct various fundraisers throughout 2022, including a Culver’s Share Night on May 3 and a best-ball golf tournament at Deer Valley Golf Club tentatively scheduled for May 27.

If you are interested in making a donation, contact Chief Pilgrim at Rock Falls Police Department, 815-622-1140.