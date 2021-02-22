Sports teams at Monmouth College will compete this spring

Monmouth College says plays like this one from a softball game in 2019 against Knox College will return this spring after a one-season hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Monmouth College)

Monmouth College announced athletics will return to competition this spring.

The announcement was made by Monmouth officials following the decision by the Midwest Conference Presidents Council.

The conference will hold competition for the following spring sports:

Baseball

Softball

Men’s and women’s tennis

Men’s and women’s outdoor track and field

Other sports competing this spring through the college include men’s and women’s lacrosse and golf programs.

Lacrosse competes in the Midwest Lacrosse Conference, and golf competes in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

“We are excited that our student-athletes on spring teams will have the opportunity to return to competition,” said Monmouth Director of Athletics Roger Haynes. “During spring sports competition, the Monmouth community will continue to adhere to best practices and guidelines so that we can ensure the safety and health of our students, coaches, officials, guest teams and fans.”

According to the college, Midwest Conference schools will be permitted to engage in spring competition against nonconference opponents “as long as they adhere to the conference’s COVID-19 return-to-play protocol and end competition against non-Midwest Conference institutions 15 days before the start of conference play in each respective sport.”

Midwest Conference competition in most spring sports is expected to start between late March and mid-April and will conclude by mid-May.

The college adds conference schedules will be posted online “in the coming weeks, but they will be subject to change based on how health circumstances change.”

The Fighting Scots’ last home athletic event was a women’s lacrosse match against Illinois Wesleyan University — held on March 4, 2020, at April Zorn Memorial Stadium.

The college’s last intercollegiate athletic competition of any kind was a softball game played on March 13, 2020, in Florida.

Follow Monmouth College on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates.