Bettendorf High School recently recognized the following 16 individuals as Student Spotlight recipients for their outstanding achievements in a variety of subjects:

Art

  • Emily Knight, 12th grade
  • Malia Shinbori, 12th grade

Business

  • Katie Le, 11th grade
  • Karli Sowards, 10th grade

Family & Consumer Sciences

  • Jason Haynes, 11th grade
  • Autumn Skahill, 12th grade

Language Arts

  • Isaiah Dunn, 10th grade

Mathematics

  • Maxwell Rantilla, 11th grade

Music

  • Nathan Andersen, 11th grade

Science

  • Olivia Hatfield, 11th grade
  • Charles Nomura, 10th grade

Social Studies

  • Lillian Pierson, 10th grade
  • Ethan Weinberger, 11th grade

Student Services

  • Jeremiah Bowers, 12th grade
  • Jenna Ripley, 12th grade

World Language

  • Zakiya Bolar, 12th grade

Students were nominated by Bettendorf High School faculty for their outstanding achievement, improvement in a course, display of character and leadership.

Awardees are also honored at a special recognition breakfast hosted twice a year.

Current Bettendorf High School students recently recognized as first semester Student Spotlight Award winners include: Row 1, from left: Jenna Ripley, Autumn Skahill, Lillian Pierson, Jeremiah Bowers, Karli Sowards, Charles Nomura. Row 2, from left: Malia Shinbori, Emily Knight, Katie Le, Olivia Hatfield, Isaiah Dunn, Jason Haynes, Maxwell Rantilla, Nathan Andersen. Not Pictured: Zakiya Bolar, Ethan Weinberger. (Photo courtesy of Bettendorf Community School District)

