Bettendorf High School recently recognized the following 16 individuals as Student Spotlight recipients for their outstanding achievements in a variety of subjects:
Art
- Emily Knight, 12th grade
- Malia Shinbori, 12th grade
Business
- Katie Le, 11th grade
- Karli Sowards, 10th grade
Family & Consumer Sciences
- Jason Haynes, 11th grade
- Autumn Skahill, 12th grade
Language Arts
- Isaiah Dunn, 10th grade
Mathematics
- Maxwell Rantilla, 11th grade
Music
- Nathan Andersen, 11th grade
Science
- Olivia Hatfield, 11th grade
- Charles Nomura, 10th grade
Social Studies
- Lillian Pierson, 10th grade
- Ethan Weinberger, 11th grade
Student Services
- Jeremiah Bowers, 12th grade
- Jenna Ripley, 12th grade
World Language
- Zakiya Bolar, 12th grade
Students were nominated by Bettendorf High School faculty for their outstanding achievement, improvement in a course, display of character and leadership.
Awardees are also honored at a special recognition breakfast hosted twice a year.
Learn more about how other Bettendorf High School students are being recognized here.