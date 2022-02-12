Bettendorf High School recently recognized the following 16 individuals as Student Spotlight recipients for their outstanding achievements in a variety of subjects:

Art

Emily Knight, 12th grade

Malia Shinbori, 12th grade

Business

Katie Le, 11th grade

Karli Sowards, 10th grade

Family & Consumer Sciences

Jason Haynes, 11th grade

Autumn Skahill, 12th grade

Language Arts

Isaiah Dunn, 10th grade

Mathematics

Maxwell Rantilla, 11th grade

Music

Nathan Andersen, 11th grade

Science

Olivia Hatfield, 11th grade

Charles Nomura, 10th grade

Social Studies

Lillian Pierson, 10th grade

Ethan Weinberger, 11th grade

Student Services

Jeremiah Bowers, 12th grade

Jenna Ripley, 12th grade

World Language

Zakiya Bolar, 12th grade

Students were nominated by Bettendorf High School faculty for their outstanding achievement, improvement in a course, display of character and leadership.

Awardees are also honored at a special recognition breakfast hosted twice a year.

Current Bettendorf High School students recently recognized as first semester Student Spotlight Award winners include: Row 1, from left: Jenna Ripley, Autumn Skahill, Lillian Pierson, Jeremiah Bowers, Karli Sowards, Charles Nomura. Row 2, from left: Malia Shinbori, Emily Knight, Katie Le, Olivia Hatfield, Isaiah Dunn, Jason Haynes, Maxwell Rantilla, Nathan Andersen. Not Pictured: Zakiya Bolar, Ethan Weinberger. (Photo courtesy of Bettendorf Community School District)

