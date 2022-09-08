Spaces are available but limited for you to participate in Sherrard’s Community Trunk-or-Treat event!

Ghosts and goblins, witches and wizards and princesses and pirates will be on the hunt for goodies at this safe and fun public event hosted by the Sherrard Fire Department. The Sherrard Community Trunk-or-Treat is Monday, October 31 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Sherrard Fire Department, located at 101 E. 1st St., Sherrard. Set-up begins at 4:00 p.m., and indoor spaces are available.

Spaces must be reserved by October 24 or as available. RSVP here or call (309) 472-6264.