This Valentine’s Day, consider spreading some love to healthcare workers in the Quad Cities.



UnityPoint Health is recommending five ways to support and thank healthcare workers for all their efforts in caring for our community. Today, or anytime during the month of February, consider showing some appreciation to a healthcare worker by completing one of these acts of kindness:

• Send an e-card through the UnityPoint Health website.

• Send handwritten cards. Address to Volunteer Services, 2701 17th Street, Rock Island,

IL 61201

• Donate blood by scheduling on the ImpactLife site.

• Give to the Trinity Health Foundation Hope for Heroes Fund.

• Get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

For the past two years, UnityPoint Health healthcare workers have been on the front lines of caring for members of our community sick with COVID. They’ve worked long hours, taking away time from being with their family and loved ones. They’ve faced staffing shortages and COVID variants. All while continuing to provide medical care to other sick and injured patients in our community.

“They’re exhausted and stressed. They deserve the community’s support,” says a UnityPoint release Friday. “Please take a moment and show those who care for our community just how much they matter.”