Spreading love with Acre of Warmth blanket drive

Bitterly cold weather will be here in the QCA before we know it, and the Bettendorf Rotary is determined to make sure every homeless person in the Quad Cities has a blanket this winter.

Bettendorf Rotarians want you to spread the love this October by donating clean, gently-used or new blankets for the Acre of Warmth Project. The goal of the project is to accumulate 800 blankets, which is enough to cover an acre.

According to QC nonprofit shelters, blankets are the number one requested item. The size that is most requested is twin, but all sizes are welcome.

“We have had a great start with blanket donations,” Joe Campion, lead volunteer for this project, said. “Both PV and Bettendorf schools have started collecting blankets, and several businesses are doing blanket drives. I know we can hit our goal of 800 blankets.”

Donate to the Acre of Warmth Project through the end of October at the following sites:

K&K Hardware, 1818 Grant Street, Bettendorf

Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf

Duck Creek Tire & Service, 4000 Middle Road, Bettendorf

Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State Street, Bettendorf

For more information, click here.