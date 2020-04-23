Spring Beaux Arts Fair goes virtual

The Spring Beaux Arts Fair is going virtual. This year, the Mother’s Day weekend tradition won’t be taking place in downtown Davenport, but instead online.

On May 9 and 10, participating artists will feature their works on the Beaux Arts Fair’s “Meet the Artists” webpage where shoppers can peruse and purchase directly from vendors. There is a variety of artwork available, like jewelry, pottery, sculptures, stained glass and fine furniture.

Also, artists who have flowers by their name will be offering something special on May 9 and 10 only.

“This will be the first time the fair has gone virtual, but it is necessary given the current situation with COVID-19,” says Beaux Arts organizer Vicki Rocker. “It’s important to us to bring some normalcy to the community even if it’s not exactly what people are used to, plus it supports the arts.”

Established in 1967 and held two times a year in the spring and fall, the Beaux Arts Fair is one of the longest running art fairs in the Midwest and was named one of the top 200 art shows in the country by Sunshine Magazine in 2018 and 2019.

Proceeds from the fair benefit the Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport.