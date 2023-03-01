Muscatine Greenwood Cemetery’s annual spring cleanup is underway. All grave decorations must be removed by Wednesday, March 15. Any remaining grave decorations that remain after that date will be removed and discarded by cemetery staff. Grave decorations include, but are not limited to, wreaths, silk flowers, grave blankets, wooden crosses, toys, cobblestones and potted plants. Undecorated metal shepherd’s hooks, remembrance vigil candles, and solar lights will not be removed. New decorations may be brought in after Saturday, April 1 with no more than two decorations per grave site.

New grave decorations may be brought in after Saturday, April 1, with no more than two decorations per grave site.

Call (563) 263-7051 with questions or email greenwoodcemetery@muscatineiowa.gov.