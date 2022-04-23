More than 6,000 square feet of shopping for toys, home décor, furniture, trinkets and more will be part of the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Spring Community Garage Sale on Saturday, April 30, at Upper Longview Park.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year, an At-Home Garage Sale map will be featured on the same day as the event.

To see the At-Home Sale Map, visit here.

For more information, call 309-732-7275. Rain date for the sale is Saturday, May 7. For inclement weather information call the rain line at 309-732-7246 to check the event status.