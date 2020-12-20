Spring Forward distributed 2,000 books and 800 meals on Sunday

On Sunday Spring Forward distributed 2,000 books and 800 meals.



Spring Forward usually hosts a holiday party for its students and families but due to COVID, they had a Holiday Drive-Thru event at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Island.

Dan McNeil is the Executive Director and said families with grade school children who are in the Rock Island-Milan School District received five new books along with art and STEM activities to do over winter break.

“We’re giving away books so all children coming through are getting 5 new books we also have other prizes and activities that they get and then also meals from Pee Wee’s Restaurant,” said McNeil.

Spring Forward offers free educational classes at no cost to families in the Rock Island-Milan School District. Sunday’s event was sponsored by different businesses in the Quad Cities.

“This event is sponsored by Group O they’ve generously paid for all of the meals from Pee Wee’s were going to give 800 meals,” said McNeil.

The event was made possible by the generous help of volunteers who say seeing children’s faces was priceless.

“It’s amazing because when the kids up in the car and then you give them the gifts the bags and the different items that are in the bag along with the food you see the smile on their face,” said Yosava Robinson, volunteer. “Everything that I do I try to give back.”

Families were also able to register for a turkey dinner from PeeWee’s Restaurant.