On Monday, Spring Forward will host Stepping up for Summer Learning at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline.

More than 800 children from Spring Forward, Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Skip-A-Long, It’s a Child’s World and Two Rivers YMCA camps will attend, a news release says

The event, sponsored by John Deere, is the single largest summer learning celebration in Iowa and Illinois, the release says.

Children will arrive at 10 a.m., with an introduction and brief program afterward. Activities with community partners will be 10:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., the release says.

Community Partners

Community partners include Rock Island Parks and Recreation, Mercado on Fifth, University of Illinois Extension, IHMVCU, River Music Experience, Project Now Head Start, Quad City Botanical Center, City of Rock Island Public Works, Challenge to Change, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, STEAM On Wheels, Rock Island County 4-H, Quad City Steamwheelers, Illowa Council Boy Scouts of America, River Music Experience, Bettendorf Family Museum, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois, Nahant Marsh Education Center, The Winter Soldiers FIRST Tech Challenge Team, Quad City Rugby, Figge Art Museum, Rock Island Public Library and East Moline Public Library.