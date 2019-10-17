Springbrook Fire Rescue Department rolls out plan to save lives quicker in rural Jackson County

SPRINGBROOK, Iowa — Every moment counts during an emergency. That prompted a change in Jackson County, Iowa. Springbrook Fire Rescue department came up with a way to get to rural areas faster. It’s a plan to make sure life saving equipment can be available in a hurry.

Sometimes people in places like Springbrook have at minimum 17 minute wait times before paramedics can arrive on the scene to provide ALS care. Now with this new plan, paramedics that are already in the area can respond with that same care as they wait with the person in need for the ambulance service to arrive.

“The simplistic explanation is with the help of our EMS coordinator,” Joe Deppe of Springbrook Fire said. “We upgraded our service to a minimum staff non transport paramedic service, which is highly unusual.”

As mentioned, doing this allows paramedics who aren’t on the job to respond to an emergency in Springbrook and a couple surrounding communities to assist with ALS care as they wait for the ambulance to arrive.

“We got three paramedics, carrying our bags with us,” Deppe said. Again, we can respond from wherever.”

Deppe says being first on the scene and being able to help could mean the difference between life or death.

“For Springbrook alone it takes 17 minutes to get a paramedic to us, and that’s a volunteer service responding. So if they happen to not have a paramedic you can add another 15 minutes,” Deppe said.

Now, nearby towns in rural eastern Jackson County are calling Springbrook to be a part of this program.

“For other communities to call us and ask us for help is humbling because again we’re a small town. we usually don’t have that much to offer in the way of help, in the past being a basic service but for other communities to look at what we’re doing and ask us can you help our community can you help us to help ourselves that’s really what this is all about,” Deppe said.

Springbrook Fire Rescue hopes to have this plan live by the end of the month.