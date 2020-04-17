Springfield Armory of Geneseo manufactures then donates face shields

Springfield Armory of Geneseo, Ill., in recognizing the need for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic, has recently repurposed a number of their facility’s machinery to produce high quality face shields. These extremely sought after items were then generously donated to the Henry County OEM for distribution to first responders in Henry and Stark County. Pictured is Duane Mathis a Mission Support Member with the Henry County Office of Emergency Management with a supply of the donated face shields. Also pictured is an example of the Springfield Armory produced face shields. The Henry & Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is pleased to salute Springfield Armory as Public Health Heroes.

