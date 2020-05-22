Spurring Geneseo economy forward with loop cruise downtown

The Illinois shutdown has been a financial burden to businesses in dowtown Geneseo.

Governor JB Pritzker is lifting some restrictions next week.

In the meantime, the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce is getting creative to help keep those businesses afloat.

On Saturday, they’re hosting a loop cruise on State Street.

People will drive downtown and be able to order curbside or carryout.

One art gallery owner says, he hopes the community will support downtown.

The loop cruise is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.