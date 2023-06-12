St. Ambrose University (SAU) and Trinity College of Nursing and Health Sciences (TCON) announced an agreement to offer a dual-degree program in Medical Laboratory Science Education.

According to a release, the groundbreaking program is designed to provide qualified students a specific pathway to meet degree requirements established by SAU for a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences and a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences with a major in Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) at Trinity College. The program will allow students to gain clinical experience and achieve national certification as clinical laboratory scientists.

Once students in the dual-degree program at SAU complete their third year, they can apply to the MLS program at TCON. Students will need to complete the required 40 hours of clinical practicum experience at Trinity to qualify to earn a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences with a major in MLS at TCON and a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences at SAU.

“This collaboration comes at a critical time, as there is currently a shortage of up to 25,000 certified medical laboratory scientists both locally and nationwide,” Brenda Peters, PhD, professor of Biology at St. Ambrose, said. “By providing students with exceptional training and educational opportunities, this agreement aims to address the shortage and meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the field.”

The articulation agreement creates an opportunity for students to qualify for the National Accreditation Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS) certification exam upon completion of program requirements. The certification opens doors to a variety of employment opportunities in the medical laboratory science field.

Trinity College students can complete their MLS program in a hybrid format, via online and in-person courses. The curriculum utilizes hands-on clinical experiences to allow students to apply the knowledge they have acquired in real-world laboratory settings.

