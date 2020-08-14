St. Ambrose announces COVID-19 safety protocols

St. Ambrose University will begin the fall 2020 semester on August 17 with measures in place to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread.

The fall semester will take place under a plan conceived and implemented in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and based upon recommendations of regional, state, and local health professionals.

Most courses will be delivered in a hybrid format, with half of the enrolled students learning in a classroom specially designed to accommodate social distancing one day, while the other half learns through distance delivery. The two groups will switch for the next class meeting.

Students and employees will be required to meet new standards for behavior, including wearing face coverings and honoring social distancing standards in group settings.

A required daily health-tracking link will flag symptomatic or potentially virus-exposed students and employees. St. Ambrose has partnered with the Community Health Center to provide testing free of charge to students and employees referred following consultation with a partnering health professional. Tested or symptomatic persons will self-quarantine, pending results. Those who test positive will self-isolate, either at home or using rooms set aside by the university.

Should circumstances warrant, contingency plans include a possible return to fully online course delivery and the closing of most residence halls, similar to the university’s response when the global pandemic was declared last spring.

“This fall semester will not be business as usual, because it simply cannot be,” said Sister Joan Lescinski CSJ, PhD, president of the university. “In a survey taken in May, students and their parents indicated a clear preference to return to face-to-face learning. A Task Force composed of faculty and staff spent the better part of the spring investigating the feasibility of safely doing so. Since late May, an Implementation Team has led the campus community in diligently preparing for the semester we are about to begin.”

Additional steps the university is taking to control COVID-19 risk include:

The last day of in-person classes will be Tuesday, November 24. The fall semester will conclude through distance delivery of coursework and finals on Friday, December 4.

Students and employees will commit to The Bee Safe, Bee Responsible Promise, which reinforces requirements for face coverings, social distancing and strong hygiene practices. It also reinforces the understanding each member of the campus community is responsible for the safety of others.

Food service will be available with provisions to remove buffet-style touch-points, established social distancing measures in the dining room, and meals-to-go for those who prefer.

Most fall varsity athletics will be rescheduled for the spring.

Many student organizations will meet virtually and student activities will require proper social distancing and participation limits.

More information on the school’s response to the coronavirus pandemic can be found on their website.