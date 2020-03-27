St. Ambrose cancels in-person Spring Commencement ceremony

St. Ambrose University has made the decision that the Spring Commencement ceremony will not be held in-person on May 9.

The University is instead considering other opportunities to celebrate the graduating Class of 2020 on that day through a virtual delivery. A campus celebration may be scheduled for a future date.

“We truly are saddened to make this difficult decision because we know any student’s graduation from St. Ambrose University is a milestone achievement worthy of celebration with family, friends, and classmates,” said Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, PhD, president of St. Ambrose. “We will do what we can to make May 9 special in some way and to provide these graduates the opportunity to celebrate together in the future.”

All members of the spring 2020 graduating class will have the option of participating in the Winter 2020 Commencement or the Spring 2021 Commencement. Instructions for participating in either ceremony will be sent out later this year.

Any plans for alternate commencement-related events will be announced in the coming days.

Diplomas and covers will be mailed to students.