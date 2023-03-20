More than 300 people gathered over the weekend on St. Ambrose University’s campus to celebrate and honor the 10-year papacy of Pope Francis.

The three-day international conference, titled “Francis at Ten: A Papacy of Possibilities,” began with His Excellency Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Papal Nuncio, read a letter Pope Francis wrote specifically for conference attendees.

The letter, which was simply signed “Francis,” expressed the Pope’s hope “that the symposium will encourage all involved to take concrete and effective steps to serve the most vulnerable of our brothers and sisters, work for greater reconciliation, justice and peace within the human family, and care for our common home.”

Notable keynote speakers fostered insightful and contemplative conversation as they presented on various topics, from the environment and economics to social justice, world religions, and inclusion. The included Dr. Anthony, Annett, Dr. Massimo Faggioli, Dr. Austen Ivereigh, Kerry Alys Robinson, Dr. Phyllis Zagano, and Joshua McElwee.

Chamber singers at the 10-year celebration of the papacy of Pope Francis. (photo: St. Ambrose University)

McElwee, a news editor for the National Catholic Reporter and previously the Reporter’s Vatican correspondent, entertained the audience with his “day-in-the-life” of surprises as he traveled the world in the press pool with Pope Francis.

“What is it like to travel with Pope Francis? It is extraordinary, exciting, and very exhausting. For an 86-year-old man, he keeps an incredible schedule,” said McElwee. “There’s an aspect of anything can happen when you travel with Pope Francis, an example of this is when we were traveling on a flight with Francis to Chile in 2018 and he unexpectedly presided over a marriage of two of the flight attendants.”

Keynote speaker was Dr. Phyllis Zagano, an internationally acclaimed Catholic scholar and lecturer on contemporary spirituality and women’s issues in the church.

“The humility of the speakers and their willingness to engage with so many attendees truly reflected Pope Francis’ call to listening and encounter,” said St. Ambrose President Amy C. Novak, EdD. “I walked away feeling spiritually nourished, but more importantly, feeling connected to a larger body of Christ committed to working collectively to strengthen our church and thereby our world,.”

The event concluded with a closing Saturday Mass hosted by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, His Excellency Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Titular Archbishop of Gunela.

“With Catholic tradition at the core of the school’s mission and vision, we are delighted to have brought this international conference to campus to honor the papacy of Pope Francis and foster discussion about life and ministry of the Church.” said Paul Koch, PhD, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at SAU. For more information, visit here or contact papalconference@sau.edu