St. Ambrose University announced Tuesday it’s named Christopher Waugh as the institution’s first Vice President for Student Engagement.

The new role is designed to support SAU’s innovative approach to student success that will optimize systems and services within the university to prepare the next generation of learners, according to a Tuesday release.

Christopher Waugh is starting the new position on July 1, 2023.

Previously serving as Dean of Students, Associate Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs since 2019, Waugh will work will directly with SAU’s new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Joseph M. Roidt, to develop an infrastructure that fosters a more holistic student experience, whether they are part-time, residential or online.

In line with SAU’s strategic plan, he will be responsible for the strategic vision and direction for the future-focused, student-centered learning model. Waugh’s current position will basically be split in two, shared with Roidt.

“The next generation of learners is already on campus, and they’re looking for agile student services that allow them flexibility for the numerous responsibilities and commitments they bring into our classrooms, playing fields, residence halls, and student organizations,” Waugh said in the release.

“Many of these learners are often working full- or part-time and balancing family responsibilities with community engagement work, participating in the athletics, fine arts, or other social opportunities at St. Ambrose,” he said. “I look forward to continuing our momentum and elevating our programs to meet the evolving needs of today’s students.”

Joseph Roidt will become SAU’s new provost and vice president for academic affairs on July 1.

The addition of a Vice President for Student Engagement position allows St. Ambrose to expand the departments of student affairs and academic services to reimagine educational and human-centered services through the lens of the student, the release said.

Pilot programs, such as a student success coaching program, are already being implemented under Waugh’s leadership. To date, 30+ faculty and staff volunteers have been trained to work one-on-one with students as tutors and mentors in an effort to more effectively connect them to co-curricular engagement opportunities on campus.

Ambrose president Amy Novak believes it is this extraordinary commitment to student success built upon a foundation of compassion and faith that will set SAU apart from its peers as a leader in the future of higher education.

Amy Novak is president of St. Ambrose University.

“I’m appreciative of Dr. Waugh’s genuine care and concern for students, his commitment to listening to student concerns and developing processes and policies to address those concerns,” Novak said. “His work with parents, students, and his team reflect his authentic belief in the intrinsic value of all persons. He values their vocational discernment process and is committed to strengthening student engagement across the student experience.”

Waugh will assume his new duties as Vice President for Student Engagement on July 1.