St. Ambrose holding in-person graduation ceremonies

St. Ambrose University is planning on holding in-person commencement ceremonies for its spring 2021 graduate and undergraduate degree recipients on May 14 and 15 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

The two ceremonies will be held on separate days to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols, including capacity limitations maintained by invitation only and required tickets. The tickets are free to graduates and up to two guests per graduate. Social distancing and masks will be required at the ceremonies as well.

The University expects 148 graduate and doctoral students will receive degrees at the commencement that takes place at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 14.

A total of 387 undergraduates are scheduled to earn their bachelor’s degree at the ceremony on Saturday, May 15 beginning at 1 p.m.

Also, the University will give three honorary degrees at the May 15 commencement including to Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, PhD, the outgoing St. Ambrose University president who will be participating in her final commencement. The other two honorary degrees recipients are Father McDaniel and Dimitri Papageorgiou.

Both ceremonies will be live-streamed on the St. Ambrose University website.

There is a contingency plan in place for an alternate location on campus if current COVID-19 policies become more restrictive in the State of Illinois.