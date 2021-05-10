St. Ambrose investigates reports of sexual harassment on campus

St. Ambrose University is investigating after reports of sexual harassment Monday afternoon.

In an email sent to students, the university said the first incident happened around 1 p.m.

Reports claim a man squeezed a woman’s behind on campus.

The second incident happened just five minutes later, when a man reportedly touched a woman’s breast.

In both cases, the person was described as a tall man wearing a dark blue or black sweatshirt.

He told both women he was a junior at St. Ambrose.

Anyone with more information on these incidents is asked to call Campus Safety at 563-333-6104.