Prospective students are invited to Summer Visit Day at St. Ambrose University on Friday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event offers future first-year and transfer students who plan to enroll in 2024 or 2025 an immersive experience to explore the campus, connect with academic programs, and learn more about campus life, a news release says.

Through campus tours, faculty panels and informational sessions, students will gain insights to make informed decisions about the next steps in their education journey. Visitors can see how the St. Ambrose University community is here to design a hands-on education that meets individual needs and prepares students to join the next-generation workforce.

Students and their families have the option to meet with a Spanish-speaking admissions counselor or participate in a Spanish campus tour – details are here.

Registration is required. To learn more, see the full agenda and register for the event, visit here or contact the SAU admissions office at 563-333-6300 or email admit@sau.edu.