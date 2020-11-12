St. Ambrose moves to online learning for remainder of semester

Due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases on campus and in the surrounding community, St. Ambrose University will convert most undergraduate and graduate classes to online learning through the remainder of the fall semester.

All face-to-face extracurricular activities, including most athletic events and practices, also are suspended until further notice.

The university previously implemented these steps for a period of one week on November 6.

Residence halls will remain open to all students through 6 p.m. on November 24. But students who choose to return home for the remainder of the semester may do so.

The final weeks of classes and final exams beyond Thanksgiving will be conducted online, as originally scheduled.

There has been no change to the Winter Commencement schedule, which includes events with limited attendance and adherence to the current CDC and State of Iowa guidelines on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.

Spring semester is scheduled to begin with face-to-face and hybrid learning and open residence halls on Jan. 25. The semester will conclude on May 14, and will not include a spring break.