St. Ambrose music professor to debut new solo piano album in Friday concert

Composer, pianist, and St. Ambrose University music professor William Campbell will perform neoclassical solo piano music as part of a vivid multimedia experience in a concert 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Galvin Fine Arts Center on the campus of St. Ambrose, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Tickets are available to the general public for $15.

Performing music from his new album “All in Due Time,” Campbell will be accompanied by visual art created by SAU professors and local artists Joseph Lappie, Renee Meyer Ernst, Nicolas Propes, Chris Reno, Randy Richmond, and Kristin Quinn.

The album is for solo piano, recorded this past March at his Davenport home studio on a Yamaha C7 semi-concert grand piano.

“It took nearly two years of creative and technical work for me to be satisfied with the recording process, and an international pandemic to be able to focus my energies to record and produce the album,” Campbell, 52, said recently. “It’s worth it, though, because I think these nine tracks uniquely express a reflective perspective of gathering strength in quiet times, and that all will be well in due time.”

Campbell is a pianist and composer who creates evocative musical soundscapes that communicate emotions from broodingly dark to exuberantly joyful, according to his bio. His film scores include works for two Oscar-nominated documentaries (in 2019 and 2021), a regional Emmy in 2020, and earned him the Iowa Motion Picture Association award for best film score in 2020 (for “Sons & Daughters of Thunder”).

His solo piano compositions include a 2011 album titled Piano Songs, and feature a minimalist texture evoking the styles of Ludovico Einaudi and Phillip Glass. The new album, All in Due Time,” also will be released on September 10, with copies available at Galvin.

Campbell said that in the new record, he attempts to express not just single emotions or moments, but the space between those moments and how they combine to form experiences. “Sometimes waiting is a necessary thing as we heal from an injury, or take time to recover from an experience,” he said. “How do we fill these periods of waiting? This past year included a lot of moments to savor, moments to fear and overcome fear, time to gather strength, time to reflect, and time for re-remembering self.”

For more information, visit williamcampbellmusic.com.