St. Ambrose names new president

Dr. Amy C. Novak, president of Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, will be the 14th president of St. Ambrose, the university announced Monday.

She was selected by the SAU Board of Trustees following a national search and will take office in early August 2021, succeeding Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, PhD., who will retire after 14 years.

“I am deeply appreciative of Sr. Joan, Dr. Edward Rogalski, her predecessor, and, indeed, of all the previous leaders of St. Ambrose,” Novak said. “St. Ambrose is a strong and vital institution because of their tireless work, and we are all fortunate to be the beneficiaries of their leadership and vision. I am also grateful to all of the members of the St. Ambrose community — students, faculty, staff, coaches, and leadership team members — who took the time to answer my many questions during the search process.”

A native South Dakotan, Novak has served as president of DWU since April of 2013.

“I am honored and humbled by this choice, and very excited to be part of the Ambrose community,” Novak said. “I look forward to continuing to find ways to co-develop a strong future for the university and the many communities it serves.

Novak was selected following a nationwide search initiated by the Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula, JCL, JD, bishop of the Diocese of Davenport and chair of the St. Ambrose Board of Trustees. SAU trustee alumni John Anderson ’87 and Renee Citera ’81 co-chaired the search committee.

The search was launched with the assistance of national search firm WittKieffer shortly after Sr. Lescinski’s August 2020 announcement of her intention to retire from a nearly 50-year career in service to Catholic higher education.

“Dr. Amy Novak brings proven presidential leadership to St. Ambrose University,” Bishop Zinkula said. “Innovative, articulate, energetic, and compassionate, Amy clearly has the requisite personal gifts and professional experience to shape the future of the university in a substantial manner. She has a passion for supporting students and actively engaging with the community, including business leaders. Her respect for the Catholic Intellectual Tradition and Catholic Social Teachings will be a tremendous asset. Amy will be an outstanding leader and she and her family will be a wonderful addition to the Quad Cities community.”

Novak has served in numerous roles at Dakota Wesleyan, a private university of 948 students founded in 1885 and affiliated with the United Methodist Church. She was appointed president after serving as provost from 2007 to 2013, and vice president for enrollment management from 2004 to 2007. She joined the university in November 2003 as a grant administrator in the TRIO Student Services Program.

Prior to joining DWU she worked in a variety of roles while traveling with her husband, Ken, as he served 13 years in the U.S. Air Force.

Novak earned a Doctor of Education degree in Interdisciplinary Leadership from Creighton University in 2014, a Master of Science in Social and Applied Economics from Wright State University in 1997, and a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Notre Dame in 1993.

“The rapidly changing world we live in demands that we begin to adapt our learning models,” she said. “Together we must move from a focus on the philosophy of teaching to a learner-centric approach, a philosophy of learning that acknowledges how learning happens best. This might invite us to consider how learning happens, when learning happens, and where learning happens. Similarly, we are entering an era in which one’s engagement of education may span a lifetime. Like a subscription service, we need to consider how the education of St. Ambrose may be accessed across a worker’s lifespan by offering degrees, certificates, thought leadership, personal and professional coaching, and other educational services at any point in someone’s career.”

Following her retirement in August, Sr. Lescinski will remain in Davenport for a year to serve as a resource for the new president. Under Sr. Lescinski’s leadership, St. Ambrose has experienced significant growth in its curriculum and a major expansion of its academic, residential, and athletics facilities. Since 2007, the university has added numerous new academic programs, seven new or renovated academic buildings, two residence halls, and 11 varsity sports. During her tenure, the endowment has grown by more than $100 million and academic scholarships have more than doubled.

“Dr. Amy Novak is able and ready to become our 14th president at St. Ambrose University,” Sr. Lescinski said. “She brings an innovative mind, a compassionate heart, and an innate understanding of this university’s character, capacity, and potential. I believe the campus community and the Quad Cities community will be pleased and impressed with the next leader of this great university.”