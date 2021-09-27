St. Ambrose offers a different kind of “Lesson” in Studio Theatre production

“The Lesson” — a one-act 1951 comedy from the unique mind of absurdist playwright Eugene Ionesco — will be performed at the Galvin Fine Arts Center Studio Theatre, St. Ambrose University, this Thursday through Saturday.

Set in France in the 1950s, a bumbling professor educates an eager pupil, aiming to prepare her for her “total doctorate.” The Professor rambles on about arithmetic and philology. As the lecture continues he becomes increasingly more unhinged and his patience wears thin and his pupil’s enthusiasm fades. The play spirals quickly downhill before reaching its violent conclusion.

A critique of education and unquestioned authority, director T.J. Green aims to balance the comedic and horrific elements of the script in order to tell a compelling story, according to a St. Ambrose release. The play will be performed at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Face masks will be required for cast and audiences, but no social distancing will be implemented. Tickets are $5.75 and are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/56499.