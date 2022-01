Beth and Brian Lemek, right, are pictured at St. Ambrose with with fellow “Building Our Future” co-chairs Mike and Barb Johnson.

Related Content Husband and wife Ambrose alums will receive special award on Thursday

The St. Ambrose University McMullen Awards presentation and Celebration of Mass — scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 — has been postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the Quad Cities.

Beth (Figge) and Brian Lemek, 1986 graduates of St. Ambrose University and the first wife and husband to serve together on the University’s Board of Trustees, instead will be honored in April at Christ the King Chapel, SAU announced on Tuesday.