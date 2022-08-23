Patrick Archer, PhD, was the distinct choice to assume the role of St. Ambrose University Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences in this year after serving as Interim Dean since July 2021, according to a Tuesday release.

“Dr. Pat Archer has filled leadership roles virtually his entire career at St. Ambrose. He is a consistent and strong advocate for faculty and staff within the institution’s strategic priorities,” said Paul C. Koch, PhD, Provost & Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs.

After serving as the Interim Dean of the College for a year, “Pat was the clear choice of faculty and staff in the College to continue as their Dean for the foreseeable future,” Koch added.

St. Ambrose University is at 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.

The breadth of Archer’s leadership career at St. Ambrose encompasses more than a decade, dating back to his original faculty appointment as Assistant Professor for the St. Ambrose Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice in 2009.

Since then, Archer has served the St. Ambrose community throughout multiple critical administrative and faculty roles, namely Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Professor for the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, Director of Strategic Planning, Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Chair of the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, and Social Sciences/Humanities Representative for the College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Executive Council.

Applying this extensive experience and enthusiasm for equipping students with the skills employers value most, Archer has a clear foresight for the future of the College of Arts and Sciences

“My vision is that we become a distinct liberal arts destination for the 21st-century students,” he said Tuesday. “We know what employers want and what is needed in the wider community. They both need people who can think critically, communicate effectively, and work well with others.

“Most importantly, employers and the community need people who can lead and adapt to uncertainty and change. The College of Arts and Sciences comprises many disciplines, but we are all committed to the growth and development of students who can serve in meaningful and practical ways.”

Amy Novak became SAU’s 14th president in August 2021.

As St. Ambrose embarks on a new strategic plan under the leadership of President Amy C. Novak, Archer’s role is vital in helping the University develop learning philosophies and fresh curricular approaches that best prepare St. Ambrose students for the next generation of work, and teaches them in the various ways students wish to learn.

“Patrick has demonstrated a strong commitment to leadership. His willingness to explore creative strategies to grow enrollment in the college is noteworthy,” said Novak. “I’m thrilled to have a Dean whose commitment to creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving will prepare Ambrose for a strong future.”