St. Ambrose University in Davenport is being recognized for having one of the best online psychology programs in the nation.

CounselingPsychology.org, which advocates for mental healthcare, has just published its list of the best academic programs and SAU is ranked number four for the best online bachelor’s degree program in psychology for 2023.

The rankings were determined through a multifaceted assessment process that encompassed several key criteria. These criteria were selected to evaluate the overall quality, impact, and effectiveness of programs, ensuring a fair and accurate representation of each program’s strengths. You can learn more about the methodology used HERE.

“This recognition is a testament to Saint Ambrose University’s faculty, staff, and students who contribute to making this program one of the best in the country,” Elizabeth Norris, outreach coordinator for CounselingPsychology.org, said in an email.

The top three ranked programs are Chaminade University of Honolulu, Rider University in New Jersey and Regent University in Virginia.