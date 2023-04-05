St. Ambrose University (SAU) is being recognized for helping students learn how to make changes to lead healthier lives.

SAU is one of only 149 universities and colleges around the world to be honored by Exercise is Medicine for creating a culture of wellness on campus. Faculty and staff health coaching programs, walking groups, educational seminars and plogging initiatives helped SAU’s chapter earn silver level designation from the Exercise is Medicine On Campus (EIM-OC) program.

“We are thrilled to recognize these campuses’ commitment to make movement a part of daily campus culture and give students the tools to cultivate physical activity habits that will benefit them throughout their lives,” said Robyn Stuhr, Vice President of Exercise is Medicine. “These campus programs are nurturing future leaders who will advance a key tenet of Exercise is Medicine: making physical activity assessment and promotion a standard in health care.”

SAU’s chapter was created in 2018 and now has over 50 active student members. The group is led by Christopher Schwartz, PhD, and Erica Thomas, DHEd, CHES, ACSM-PT and hosts a daily walking group, gym equipment training sessions and health seminars to educate the campus on topics including exercise, nutrition, behavior changes and mental wellbeing. In 2022, they started a one-on-one health coaching program that lets students work closely with staff and faculty to meet their wellness goals. Students were trained on behavior change techniques and motivational interviewing skills to encourage them to make positive behavior changes. That fall, the group hosted Plog-o-ganza, a plogging event that combines walking and jogging while picking up litter around the community.

“I brought Exercise is Medicine to our campus to provide health and wellness resources and events to SAU and the surrounding community,” said Schwartz, SAU EIM-OC faculty leader. “What we want most from our program is to create an educational and accessible environment for everyone to engage in healthy activities and learn how to use it in their everyday lives. We hope to continue to expand our work beyond St. Ambrose campus, and to work with local health leaders and organizations to promote physical activity and wellness throughout the QC area.”

Out of the 149 campuses that EIM recognized this year, 73 received gold, 55 received silver and 21 received bronze. All the recipients will be recognized on June 1 as part of the 2022 Exercise is Medicine World Congress, held in conjunction with the American College of Sports Medicine’s Annual Meeting.

To see a complete list of recognized schools and learn more about the EIM-OC program, click here.