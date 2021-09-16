St. Ambrose screens shadow puppet production of ‘Romeo and Juliet’

You may already know the story of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” but you’ve never experienced it like this! St. Ambrose University presents “Romeo and Juliet – A Web Series in Shadow” Friday evening.

St. Ambrose alum and theatre professor and chair Daniel Rairdin-Hale conceived a unique reimagining of the play, and in collaboration with faculty and students, Rairdin-Hale directed a videotaped version of the bard’s tragic love story using student voice actors and shadow puppets.

“Romeo and Juliet – A Web Series in Shadow” will be screened Friday, September 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Galvin Fine Arts Center on the SAU campus, located at 518 Locust Street in Davenport. Tickets are $8, on sale at the door and here.