The 15th annual College of Arts and Sciences theme is Peace and Prosperity: Bee the Change for a Better Tomorrow, allowing St. Ambrose University faculty, staff and students to form a commonality between all college-sponsored events throughout the academic year, a news release says.
Themes are driven by current events, trending topics, or special anniversaries. More than a decade since the origination of the idea, The College of Arts and Sciences Project Series continues to generate and deliver meaningful and thoughtful discussion to the campus community. For more information, visit here.
All events are free and open to the public:
- Hauber Chair of Biology Lecture, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, Rogalski Center Ballroom. “From Farm to Garden: Applying Ecology to Address Major Sustainability Problems in Agriculture,” will be presented by Dr. Gabriel Price-Christenson. In this lecture, Price-Christenson will discuss his current work on the use of microbial communities to develop new products that fertilize crops and prevent pathogen damage to help address sustainability concerns in agriculture.
- The Wilber Symposium on the Christian Tradition and Non-Violence, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, Rogalski Center Ballroom. The Wilber Symposium will be presented by Professor Dan Ebener, DBA, “Business and Non-violence.” The Wilber Symposium is made possible through a gift from Charles K. and Mary Ellen Wilber of South Bend, Indiana. The Wilbers are supporters of the Peter Claver Catholic Worker House in South Bend and other peace and social justice initiatives. A\
- Folwell Lecture in Political Science and Pre-Law, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, Rogallski Center Ballroom. Dr. David Archer, a professor in the Department of The Geophysical Sciences at the University of Chicago since 1993, will present the 2023 Folwell Lecture in Political Science and Pre-Law. Its title is “The Global Warming Climate Event: A View from the Earth System.” The forecast for future anthropogenic climate change is grounded in paleoclimatology, the reconstruction of Earth’s natural climate history. Archer will discuss conversations and proposed solutions related to climate change.