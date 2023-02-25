The 15th annual College of Arts and Sciences theme is Peace and Prosperity: Bee the Change for a Better Tomorrow, allowing St. Ambrose University faculty, staff and students to form a commonality between all college-sponsored events throughout the academic year, a news release says.

Themes are driven by current events, trending topics, or special anniversaries. More than a decade since the origination of the idea, The College of Arts and Sciences Project Series continues to generate and deliver meaningful and thoughtful discussion to the campus community. For more information, visit here.

All events are free and open to the public: