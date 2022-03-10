St. Ambrose University’s Model United Nations group hosted a week of solidarity events to support Ukrainians during the Russian invasion.

The final event, a campus march, will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Rogalski Center patio on the west side of the building next to the Wellness and Recreation Center off Lombard Street, a news release says.

St. Ambrose Model UN students recently returned from the Midwest Model United Nations Conference in St. Louis where they represented the countries of Russia and Ukraine. To read more about their experiences, visit here.

Since returning, students felt compelled to host a week-long solidarity effort by organizing letter writing, donations, and a march to assist the St. Ambrose campus in finding ways to support Ukrainians, the release says.