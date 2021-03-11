St. Ambrose students overcome pandemic to be Best Radio Drama nationally

Some local theater students are being awarded for their efforts with just their voices.

The St. Ambrose University Theater Department won first-place for Best Radio Drama in the National Intercollegiate Broadcasting Competition.

They did it with the help of the KALA radio staff.

It’s a play written over a hundred years ago called ‘The Enemy of the People.’

One of the leads tells Local 4 about the rewarding experience with other seniors and castmates.

Their performance beat out schools like the University of Virginia, Kansas University, and DePaul University in Chicago.