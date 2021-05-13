St. Ambrose students preparing for in-person graduation

The countdown to graduation is underway in Davenport with the in-person celebration happening this weekend for students at St. Ambrose University.

The graduate ceremony will be happening Friday at 6 p.m. and the undergraduate ceremony is 1 p.m. Saturday. Both are happening at the TaxSlayer Center.

“This is what we all are here for is to serve our students and see them through the completion,” said Paul Koch, St. Ambrose provost. “To be up on that stage or in the audience and help celebrate their successes is why we do this.”