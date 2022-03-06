St. Ambrose Dance Marathon Club has been raising money for UI Center for Disabilities and Development.

The money raised was used to help the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Center for Disabilities and Development.

On Sunday, students were able to see the new playground.

“To see it actually in person … it’s something physical that you can actually relate to … because it’s just something you can’t really describe … because you do all this work for years … and to see it, have it built in front of you, it’s just amazing,” said Elly Bowman, St. Ambrose Dance Marathon Club co-executive.

She said they had some hard times raising money during the pandemic.

“We were still able to raise funds and really keep that morale, which is super encouraging, and that wrapped up last year,” said Bowman. “We’re glad we were able to complete it in those two years in the setbacks of COVID. It’s really been an inspiring one for the last two years, and it’s been highly motivating.”

UI Center for Disabilities and Development see patients from all over the Midwest.

Patients will get to use the new playground when it starts to warm up.